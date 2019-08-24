Home Nation

Two UP women given instant triple talaq

While Sazrun Nisa's husband allegedly gave her instant divorce over the phone from Mumbai, Sabina said she was beaten up by husband and driven away from the house.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes

By ANI

BAHRAICH, UTTAR PRADESH: Two women in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh have been allegedly given instant triple talaq. One woman was able to have her complaint registered, the other is running from pillar to post.

While Sazrun Nisa's husband allegedly gave her instant divorce over the phone from Mumbai, Sabina said she was beaten up by husband and driven away from the house.

"I was living in Mumbai with my husband. but when I came back home, my husband Shamsher got involved in a relationship with a woman in his neighbourhood and he gave talaq to me on phone," Sazrun Nissa, told ANI.

"My husband Mushtaq beat me up badly and drove me out of the home. He gave me triple talaq. After this, I went to the Rupaidiha police station with my father to get the complaint registered against my husband but they did not register my complaint. We met the senior officers in Bahraich but still no action has been taken," Sabina recounted.

However, police said only one woman approached them, following which they initiated action in the case.

"We have received the complaint from only one woman as of now on the basis of which we have filed a case against four individuals. Legal action has been initiated against them," Ravindra Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, told ANI.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh triple talaq
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp