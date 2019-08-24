Home Nation

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu condoles Jaitley's demise, terms it personal loss

The Vice President said Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a man of 'impeccable integrity'.

Published: 24th August 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's death was an "irreparable loss" to the nation and a "personal loss" to him.

Jaitley died at AIIMS on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Arun Jaitley, a long-time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief," the condolence message from Naidu said.

He said Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a man of "impeccable integrity".

"Jaitley distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union minister in the cabinets of A B Vajpayee and Narendra Modi," the vice president said.

He was also a recipient of the Best Parliamentarian Award, he said   "Jaitley strove hard and burnt the midnight oil to bring about a consensus across the political spectrum in ushering the revolutionary GST regime in the country. He made immense contribution to public discourse on various issues from time to time," he added.

 

