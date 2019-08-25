Home Nation

8 vehicles of NCP MP Supriya Sule's convoy found in no-parking zone; fined ​

Sule on Tuesday evening participated in a mass outreach campaign and as the programme started there was traffic jam in the area following which police asked the organisers to remove some vehicles.

Supriya Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eight vehicles, which were part of NCP MP Supriya Sule's convoy, were fined after being found parked in a no-parking area in Maharashtra's Solapur city, police said on Sunday.

Sule on Tuesday evening participated in an event called 'Sanvad Taishi', a mass outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly polls, at the Indian Medical Association's hall at Dufferin Chowk in Solapur, located around 400 km from here.

As the programme started, there was traffic jam in the area following which the police asked the event organisers to remove some vehicles parked in the no-parking area outside the premises, a traffic police official said.

However, despite repeated warnings, the vehicles were not removed, he said.

Subsequently, eight vehicles, including some SUVs, which were part of Sule's convoy, were fined under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

These included a four-wheeler registered in the NCP's name and another vehicle in which Sule, the Lok Sabha member from Baramati (Pune district), arrived for the event, he said.

"We are not sure if any of the vehicles belonged to the MP," he said.

However, some members of the NCP's youth wing claimed there was no other place in the area to park the vehicles and alleged the action was taken "deliberately" by the police.

Sule on Friday launched her 'Sanvad' (dialogue) campaign to reach out to the public ahead of the state Assembly elections, due in September-October.

In the first phase of her mass outreach programme, Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar, will be covering Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgon, Nashik, Thane and Navi Mumbai, a party leader said.

