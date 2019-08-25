‘Abrogation has hiked Kashmir’s alienation’, says Hasnain Masoodi

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

National Conference MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi termed the abrogation of Article 370 as a “lethal assault” on Constitution in an interview with Fayaz Wani.

He said this “blunder” has internationalized the Kashmir issue, flared up India-Pakistan tension and opened the possibility of mainstream leaders and separatists joining hands. Excerpts…

How do you see abrogation of Article 370?

The whole exercise has been done in violation of Constitution with impunity… It is a colossal damage. We have lost our state, history, right of governance, our language, identity...

The NC says Article 370 was the bridge between J&K and India. Now that Article 370 is gone, what is the status of state?

This was the edifice of our relationship with Union of India… But the Modi government did not follow the rules of the game. They did not adhere to the constitutional morality.

What is now the way out?

We have challenged the scrapping of Article 370 in the Supreme Court… It will not stand legal scrutiny.

Is there any possibility of the NC approaching International Court of Justice in case SC judgment is not in its favour?

I don’t know the stand of the party leadership on this.

Do you think mainstream politics has become irrelevant now?

The political landscape occupied by mainstream has changed. The mainstream parties used to give alternative view to people…They will now struggle for the restoration of the pre-953 position.

What will be NC’s future strategy? Will it revive the plebiscite campaign?

The entire leadership is in jail for last three weeks. Once they are released, the party will decide on the future strategy.

Is there a possibility of mainstream parties and separatists joining hands?

I think there is a bigger possibility of mainstream parties and separatists joining hands for the greater cause of Kashmir…the topmost priority will be restoration of what has been snatched from us.

Will the Centre’s move lead to increase in militancy?

This has widened the gulf. The alienation has increased manifold.