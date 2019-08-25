Home Nation

Bahrain confers The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance to PM Modi

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Bahrain, received the honour on Saturday night when he called on the King of Bahrain.

Published: 25th August 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Saturday. (Photo | MEA/Twitter)

By PTI

MANAMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the key Gulf nation.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Bahrain, received the honour on Saturday night when he called on the King of Bahrain.

The King bestowed Bahrain Order First Class on Prime Minister Modi in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the official Bahrain News Agency reported.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured Prime Minister Modi with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, in recognition of his pivotal role in building the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi in his acceptance speech, said that he felt very honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain.

"I am equally honoured by Your Majesty's friendship for me and for my country," he said.

"I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. It is an honour for entire India. This is a recognition of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India. These relations go back thousands of years," he said.

He noted that the two countries have agreed to add new areas of cooperation and further strengthen the bilateral ties.

"We aim to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. We would like Bahrain to partner India more closely for shared progress," Modi said.

He also expressed happiness that the Indian origin people are the largest foreign community in Bahrain.

"They are welcomed here with open heart. I thank the leadership of the Kingdom for looking after them and making them feel at home here. I consider myself very fortunate to be the first ever Indian Prime Minister to visit this close friend in our neighbourhood," the prime minister was quoted as saying by the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Modi also invited the King of Bahrain to visit India, it said.

In his remarks, the King of Bahrain said his country was keen to strengthen bilateral relations, as two friendly nations were working for global peace and prosperity.

The King also lauded the contributions of the Indian community in the country.

"We renew our appreciation for the important and outstanding role of the Indian community in Bahrain, which contributes to enriching our national development process.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain is fully convinced of the pioneering role of India at the international level, given its strategic weight and appreciated stances on many core issues.

"We therefore continue to work with you to maintain the security and stability of the region, in particular to protect trade and oil routes, and to strengthen our cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, space technology, and energy, including its renewable forms," the King said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa King of Bahrain
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp