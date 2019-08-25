Banned party drugs worth Rs 400 crore seized in Manipur

By PTI

IMPHAL: In one of the largest drug seizures in Manipur, the police have seized banned party drugs worth Rs 400 crore in the international market from Thoubal district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team with the help of local civil associations detained a mini truck at Phoudel Keirambi Makha area of Thoubal district on Saturday, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, S Ibomcha Singh said.

The seized truck was brought to the Thoubal police station.

During a search of the truck the police recovered 40 lakh contraband amphetamine-based World is Yours (WY) tablets, popularly known as party drug, valued at Rs 400 crore in the international market, the SP said.

"The red-coloured tablets were kept concealed underneath carpets in the mini truck," Singh said, adding that the drugs were smuggled in from Myanmar.

The truck driver Md Hussain was arrested.

Based on the information provided by Hussain police arrested a Myanmarese national Kyaw Kyaw Naing from Imphal Airport and two other persons, he said.

Naing is suspected to be an international drug dealer, police said.

The police had earlier bused busted a heroin manufacturing factory and seized 183 kg of drugs worth over Rs 160 crore in the international market from Moijing Awang Leikai area of Thoubal district on August 17.

In June this year, the police had busted a similar drug manufacturing unit at Lilong Turel area of Thoubal district and had seized 111 kg of heroin and brown sugar worth Rs 100 crore in the international market.