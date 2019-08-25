Home Nation

IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan,who shot to fame during 2018 Kerala flood, resigns

Kannan Gopinathan, who was serving as the secretary of Power in Dadra and Nagar Haveli said that he resigned from his job so that he could freely respond on the Kashmir issue.

Published: 25th August 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kannan Gopinathan

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan (Photo | Facebook/ Kannan Gopinathan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kannan Gopinathan, the IAS officer of AGMUT cadre who made headlines for his active participation in rescue and relief work during 2018 Kerala floods, has resigned from service.

He was serving as the secretary of Power, Urban Development and Town and Country Planning Departments of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, when he resigned. The 2012 batch officer said, “He wanted his freedom of expression back.”

He said he resigned from his job so that he could freely respond on the Kashmir issue. “When the world’s largest democracy announced a ban on the state and violated the people’s fundamental rights, I should at least respond this way,” he said.

To those who were surprised by his resignation, he says: “It isn’t why I did it, but why shouldn’t I. I don’t think that this act will make a big impact but I felt it is better to quit,” he adds. Kannan hails from Puthuppally in Kottayam.

TAGS
Kannan Gopinathan Kannan Gopinathan IAS 2018 Kerala floods 2018 Kerala floods hero resigns Dadra and Nagar Haveli IAS officer
