Landline telephone services restored in most places in Valley: Officials

Published: 25th August 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The communication curbs in Kashmir have been eased to some extent and landline telephone services restored in most places across the Valley in view of the improving situation, officials said on Sunday.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Valley on Saturday, they said, adding the restrictions on communication were eased in view of the improving situation.

Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials said.

They said a few more telephone exchanges providing fixed-line phone services, including in Srinagar, were restored on Saturday evening.

The process of fully restoring the landline connectivity, baring in a few pockets, is underway and more telephone lines would be restored soon, they added.

ALSO READ | If situation in J&K normal then why aren't we allowed to visit: Rahul Gandhi

However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

On Saturday, principal secretary and government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said eight more exchanges, having 5,300 landlines -- would be restored over the weekend.

However, mobile telephone services and internet, including BSNL's Broadband and private leased-line internet, remain unavailable.

They were snapped on August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Kashmir valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

Markets across Kashmir continued to remain shut for the 21st consecutive day as shops and other business establishments were closed, while the public transport also was off the roads, the officials said.

The weekly flea market also did not open.

However, some vendors put up stalls in a few areas of the city, they said.

Comments

