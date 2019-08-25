Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath seeks report on terror funding accused's bail in 2017

Balram Singh was arrested along with a few others on the same charges in February, 2017 but was released on bail later.

Published: 25th August 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Days after three people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly being part of a terror funding racket with Pakistan links, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has sought a report on how one them managed to procure bail in a similar case in 2017.

Balram Singh and two others were held on Wednesday from Satna district for allegedly being in contact with Pakistani handlers and sharing strategic information as well as making dubious cross-border financial transactions.

Singh was arrested along with a few others on the same charges in February, 2017 but was released on bail later.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh government to enact law to reserve 70 per cent jobs for locals, says Kamal Nath

"The chief minister has sought a report on how terror funding accused got bail after their arrest in February 2017, and also on the measures taken (by probe agencies) to get the bail cancelled," Narendra Saluja, Nath's media coordinator, said on Sunday.

Saluja said Nath wanted to know from the authorities the current locations of all these accused.

The CM has stated that the release, and subsequent arrest of the accused on similar charges, raises questions, Saluja informed.

Balram Singh, Sunil Singh and Shubham Mishra are currently in ATS custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp