Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: ITBP soldier threatens to imitate Paan Singh Tomar over 'assault' on kin

Paan Singh Tomar was a seven-time national steeplechase champion in the 1950s and 1960s, who represented India at the 1958 Asian Games.

Published: 25th August 2019 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: An ITBP jawan's social media post in which he has threatened to emulate soldier-turned- outlaw Paan Singh Tomar over alleged inaction by police against those who allegedly assaulted his family members has prompted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to intervene.

Nath has directed officials to probe the matter and provide security to family members of the jawan, Amit Singh, a resident of Mundi village in Khandwa district.

In his FB post, Singh said he would not hesitate to pick up a gun like Paan Singh Tomar--a soldier cum athlete who later turned an outlaw in Chambal region--if those responsible for assaulting his family members are not punished.

"Madhya Pradesh government should give justice to my family and brother...don't force me to become a new Paan Singh Tomar...I won't need a training to fire a gun," Singh wrote in Hindi.

The government swung into action after the post went viral.

"Taking cognisance of Singh's Facebook post, chief minister Kamal Nath has directed an impartial investigation into the case of physical altercation between the private security personnel (hired by MP Tourism) and the ITBP jawan's family members at Hanumantiya Dam (a tourist spot) in Khandwa district on August 16," Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja said on Sunday.

Khandwa superintendent of police Shivdayal Singh said the matter would be re-investigated as per the directives of the chief minister.

"Cases were registered earlier on the complaints of both sides (Singh's family members and security guards). Further action would be taken if new facts emerge during probe," he said.

According to Atul Singh, brother of Amit Singh, the incident occurred on August 16 when his family members had gone to Hanuwantiya Island in Khandwa district on a picnic.

He claimed that an argument broke out between the private security guards and his family members as they were not allowed to carry milk bottles and biscuits for babies at a restaurant, which turned physical.

He claimed the guards, as well as staff at other facilities at Hanuwantiya, attacked him and other family members with bricks and sticks.

Atul, who was injured in one of his eyes, is being treated in Indore.

He said his another brother Vipul Singh's suffered a fracture in his leg.

Tomar was a seven-time national steeplechase champion in the 1950s and 1960s, who represented India at the 1958 Asian Games.

After a premature retirement from the Army, Tomar returned to his native village.

He later gained notoriety as a Chambal Valley rebel when he resorted to violence after a land feud there.

He was shot dead in 1981.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh ITBP Paan Singh Tomar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp