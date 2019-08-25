Home Nation

Minority Affairs Ministry team to visit Kashmir on August 27-28 to identify development projects

The Union Minister also asserted that those opposing the government's withdrawal of J&K's special status, acting as per their "political prejudice", will also come around to support the move.

Published: 25th August 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Minority Affairs Ministry team will visit the Kashmir Valley for two days from Tuesday to identify the areas to implement centrally-sponsored development projects after provisions of Article 370 was abrogated, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said.

He also asserted that those opposing the government's withdrawal of J&K's special status, acting as per their "political prejudice", will also come around to support the move after seeing its impact.

"A team of senior officials, including the Secretary, will be visiting the area (Kashmir Valley) on August 27-28. The team will explore development possibilities -- where schools, colleges, skill development centres can be opened," Naqvi told PTI in an interview.

The team will look at all possibilities of social-economic development projects, he said.

The minister also said "precautions" taken in J&K are targeted at a "handful of separatists" who can mislead the people.

"It is the job of a responsible government to not allow any misinformation campaign to be run," he said.

Naqvi said the team will also visit Jammu and Ladakh at a later date.

The Minority Affairs Minister ruled out reconsideration on abrogation of Article 370 provisions, saying there was no going back.

"It is (Narendra) Modi's government. Everybody knows that in this government, decision is made after a lot of thinking, but there is no question of a rethink after a decision has been made," he said.

Asked if people of the Kashmir Valley were supportive of the government move, Naqvi claimed that they were "absolutely supportive".

ALSO READ | Nothing more 'political, 'anti-national' than shutting down of democratic rights in Kashmir: Priyanka

Earlier this month, the government had revoked J&K's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The focus of the ministry is now on Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Naqvi said, and emphasised that the revocation of Article 370 has opened up possibilities of large scale development there.

Naqvi also said the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) will also be applicable in all areas of J&K and Ladakh.

The PMJVK is a centrally-sponsored scheme that seeks to improve the development of minority concentration areas through the creation of socio-economic infrastructure, provision of basic amenities, and other measures.

"Now the ministry will be active in the entire region -- Leh, Ladakh, Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir. We will make efforts to set up schools colleges, polytechnic, engineering colleges and hospitals," Naqvi said.

"Because of Article 370, there were many things which we wanted to do, but could not do it. Now it can be done," he said.

Asked about the reaction to the government move, Naqvi said: "some opposition friends" had hopes that the country will be "set ablaze" with the Article 370 move, but the opposite happened, and the move was welcomed.

"It was welcomed in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Article 370 has not given anything to the people there, but has taken away from J-K and Ladakh. Over 100 laws on education, employment, human rights, minority or child rights, were not applicable there. So, the people realised that Article 370 was a big impediment in their path to development," he said.

On the Congress leaders expressing divergent views -- with some expressing support for the government's move while others opposing it -- Naqvi said those who know Kashmir, its ground reality and don't think with a politically prejudiced mind, are favouring the move.

"Those who have political baggage and political prejudice are opposing it. But in future they will also support it on seeing the impact," he said.

With a large number of minority community population comprising mostly of Muslims, Buddhists and Sikhs in J&K and Ladakh, the Minority Affairs Ministry's role assumes significance there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp