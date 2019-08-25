Home Nation

Nothing more 'political, 'anti-national' than shutting down of democratic rights in Kashmir: Priyanka

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka tagged a video in which a woman is seen telling Rahul Gandhi, on the flight from Srinagar, problems being faced by her family and loved ones.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at those accusing the opposition of "politicising" the Jammu and Kashmir issue, saying there is nothing more "political" and "anti-national" than the alleged "shutting down" of democratic rights in Kashmir.

She also asserted that the Congress will not stop raising its voice against it.

Her remarks come a day after a delegation of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, which wanted to visit Kashmir Valley to take stock of the situation there after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, was not allowed to leave Srinagar airport by the state administration and had to return to the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka tagged a video in which a woman is seen telling Rahul Gandhi, on the flight from Srinagar, problems being faced by her family and loved ones.

"How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of 'Nationalism'," she said in a tweet accompanying the video.

"For those who accuse the opposition of 'politicising' this issue: There is nothing more 'political' and 'anti-national' than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so," she added.

  Earlier this month, the government had revoked J&K's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The opposition delegation's aborted visit came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir government issued a statement asking political leaders not to visit the Valley as it would disturb the gradual restoration of peace and normal life.

Asked about the administration's decision to not allow opposition leaders to visit the Valley, J-K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal had told reporters Saturday evening that the priority is to maintain security and law and order at a time when the threat of cross-border terrorism continues to exist.

"They had been requested to not visit the Valley," he had said.

