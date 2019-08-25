Rajbhar-led outfit to decide on ties with Samajwadi Party on August 27

By PTI

BALLIA: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former ally of the BJP, will decide on the tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming bypolls in the state on August 27.

SBSP national general secretary Arvind Rajbhar here on Sunday said, "On August 27, party office-bearers and workers will hold a meeting in Lucknow, in which a decision to forge ties with the SP for the upcoming bypolls in the state will be taken."

Arvind added that discussions were held regarding the upcoming bypolls at a recent meeting between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Om Prakash Rajbhar had met Akhilesh Yadav here on Friday.

The Rajbhars account for around four per cent of the total electorate in the state.

The community has a sizable strength in Azamgarh, Mau, Ghosi, Ballia, Salempur, Jaunpur, Lalganj Ghazipur and Deoria.

The Rajbhars constitute 20 per cent of the Purvanchal population and regarded as the second most politically dominant community after the Yadavs in eastern UP.

Om Prakash Rajbhar was removed from the UP Cabinet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a day after the Lok Sabha polls concluded, for making embarrassing statements against the BJP.

During the Lok Sabha campaign, Rajbhar had said BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes.

As his outburst against the BJP grew louder, Adityanath sacked him from his cabinet on May 20.

The then Governor Ram Naik accepted the chief minister's recommendation and relieved Om Prakash Rajbhar with immediate effect.

His department was then allotted to Anil Rajbhar, the then an MoS.

Recalcitrant Om Prakash Rajbhar had soon afterwards welcomed the decision by the chief minister.

"I welcome the decision (to sack me). The decision taken by the chief minister was a delayed one," he had said.

Adityanath had also recommended the governor that all other SBSP members holding the rank of the minister of state be removed immediately.