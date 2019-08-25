Home Nation

Three-year-old killed during CRPF raids in Jharkhand village

The joint raid by police and the CRPF was conducted to look for one Vinod Singh, who reportedly had links with JJMP, a banned Maoist outfit.

Published: 25th August 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 03:40 PM

Image for representation

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A three-year-old girl was killed during raids by CRPF personnel and the police who were on a lookout for a person with alleged Maoist links at Bakoria village under Satbarwa police station limits in Palamu. 

Vinod Singh who reportedly has connections with Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a banned Maoist outfit was hiding behind a box in his house when the security personnel came knocking on his door. SP Ajay Linda has formed a team headed by Chhattarpur sub-divisional police officer Shmabhu Kumar Singh to investigate into the matter. 

According to the deceased's mother Babita Devi, she was asleep with her four children when the police and CRPF men knocker on the door. When she did not open, they allegedly entered the house forcefully through the windows. “When I told them that I don’t know where my husband is, they pulled one of my daughters from the bed and slammed her on the floor twice in front of me and left the place. When I picked her up, she was dead,” said mother Babita Devi. A sobbing Babita shouted at the security personnel ho reportedly asked her to remain silent and left. 

 “I heard my daughter screaming, but did not dare to come out of hiding. When the security personnel left the place, I came out and found her dead,” said Vinod Singh. He, however, said that he could not see what happened to her wife and daughter when he was hiding behind the box. Singh is said to be clueless as to why the police were looking for him.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated investigations on the basis of the statement recorded by Babita Devi.

“The incident took place on Friday night where the woman has alleged that CRPF personnel forced their way into their house on orders of an officer of Manika police station,” said Chhatarpur SDPO Shambhu Kumar Singh. 

Palamu SP Ajay Linda, however, said that initial investigations revealed that Vinod Singh has connections with banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), but nothing can be confirmed unless there's a thorough investigation into the matter.

“A team has been formed to look into the matter as the lady has made allegations on CRPF personnel,” said the SP. He refused to have any involvement of State Police in this case.

Jharkhand Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad
