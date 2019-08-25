Uttar Pradesh: Hamirpur Assembly bypoll on September 23, says Election Commission

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Voting for the Hamirpur Assembly bypoll will be held on September 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

As per the itinerary, the notification will be issued on August 28, an official said.

September 4 is the last date for filing nominations and they will be scrutinised on September 5.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 7.

Voting will be held on September 23, while counting of votes will take place on September 27, chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar Shukla said in a statement issued here.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.