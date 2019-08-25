Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath government to cancel arms licences of mafia, criminals

On the list are names of mafia-turned-politicians such as Mukhtar Ansari, Ateeq Ahmad, Dhananjay Singh, Abhay Singh and Raja Bhaiyya. All these leaders, sources said, have multiple licenses.

Published: 25th August 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to cancel the arms licenses of mafia and criminal-turned-politicians and is preparing a list of such names.

According to highly placed sources, the state Home Department is drawing up the list of such persons on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

"We are checking the track records of prominent persons with criminal antecedents and the number of arm licences issued to them. We are also making a list of the licenses issued to their family and gang members and supporters. It has been seen that though arms licenses are issued to family members, they are used in gang wars," said a senior official.

On the list are names of mafia-turned-politicians such as Mukhtar Ansari, Ateeq Ahmad, Dhananjay Singh, Abhay Singh and Raja Bhaiyya. All these leaders, sources said, have multiple licenses.

The state government believes that disarming persons with criminal antecedents would go a long way in improving the law and order situation in the state. This would also curb public display of firearms, which is aimed at intimidating the public.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Arms license
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp