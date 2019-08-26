30 pilgrims injured after bus falls into ditch in UP
The bus carrying 50 pilgrims was on its way to Rajasthan's Bagar from Bijnor when the accident took place on the Pinna bypass road here on Sunday, police said.
Published: 26th August 2019 11:09 AM | Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:09 AM | A+A A-
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Thirty pilgrims were injured after their bus overturned and fell into a ditch here, police said on Monday.
The bus carrying 50 pilgrims was on its way to Rajasthan's Bagar from Bijnor when the accident took place on the Pinna bypass road here on Sunday, they said.
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added.