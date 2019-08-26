Home Nation

A high-level team of Minority Affairs ministry to visit Srinagar: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Not just Ministry of Minority Affairs, other ministries will also ensure development in the region, Naqvi stated.

Published: 26th August 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A high-level team of Ministry of Minority Affairs including four-five members will visit Kashmir on August 27-28 to explore the development possibilities in the area.

The team will be led by Secretary of the ministry, Shailesh.

"A high-level team of the Ministry, including Secretary, will visit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The team will be in Srinagar on August 27-28, from there the team will also visit Kargil, Leh and Jammu. It will explore areas where development has not reached," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

"Development possibilities like school, colleges, hospital, job etc will be reviewed," Naqvi added.

Not just Ministry of Minority Affairs, other ministries will also ensure development in the region, Naqvi stated.

"Earlier also scholarships were given by our ministry on a large scale but never reached to the people, may be previous the system was not interested in this," Naqvi said.

"Not only our ministry, other ministers will also ensure development in the recently announced UTs and fill the gap of development," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minority affairs ministry Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp