Home Nation

Another NCP MLA set to join Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Dileep Sopal, who represents Barshi Assembly constituency in Solapur district, served as a state Cabinet minister in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government.

Published: 26th August 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra NCP MLA Dileep Sopal on Monday announced he will soon join the Shiv Sena and contest the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Sopal, who represents Barshi Assembly constituency in Solapur district, served as a state Cabinet minister in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government.

Addressing a gathering in Solapur on Monday, he said, "I will join the Shiv Sena in the coming days and contest the state elections."

A close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray also confirmed that Sopal will be joining the saffron party.

Last month, NCP MLA Pandurang Barora, who represented Shahapur Assembly seat in Palghar district, joined the Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, rumours were doing the rounds that NCP's former minister and heavyweight leader from Konkan region, Bhaskar Jadhav, may join the Sena.

The speculation gained ground after Jadhav, a former Shiv Sainik and sitting MLA from Guhagar constituency in Ratnagiri district, visited Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here and held a closed-door meeting.

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar calls leaders who quit NCP as 'crows'

However, Jadhav later said, "These are just rumours. I will remain with the NCP."

On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis virtually extended an invitation to NCP's Satara MP and Maratha royal Udayanraje Bhosale to join the BJP.

Bhosale on Friday lavished praise on the chief minister for carrying out development works in Satara.

The MP had also accused the previous Congress-NCP government of creating "obstacles" in the progress of his constituency.

Bhosale, who is the descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is one of the NCP's four MPs from Maharashtra.

Recently, his cousin and NCP's Satara MLA Shivendrasinh Bhosale deserted the Sharad Pawar-led party and joined the BJP along with other legislators like Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad.

The state Assembly polls are due in September-October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP Shiv Sena Dileep Sopal Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Polls
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp