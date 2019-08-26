Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: Heavy rains wash out Khajuraho

It was a water-logged beginning to the weekend for foreign tourists in Madhya Pradesh’s tourist hotspot Khajuraho on Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 26th August 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Heavy rains wash out Khajuraho

It was a water-logged beginning to the weekend for foreign tourists in Madhya Pradesh’s tourist hotspot Khajuraho on Saturday and Sunday. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Khajuraho recorded 100 mm rain on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, nearly washing out the start of the weekend for backpackers. The famous temples of Khajuraho were reportedly under knee deep water after heavy rains, drastically affecting the inflow of tourists. The heavy downpour washed out the hopes of tourists to enjoy the light and sound show on Saturday evening.    

Below par performance of sprint wonder

Rameshwar Gurjar, the 24-year-old barefooted sprinter from Shivpuri district whose video of completing 100-meter dash barefooted in 11 seconds made him a sensation, failed to live up to expectations during recent trials conducted at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. During the trial at TT Nagar Stadium recently, Rameshwar ran the dash slowest among the seven sprinters, including a female runner. Rameshwar, whose video of completing 100 meters dash barefooted in 11 seconds had compelled the government to invite him for trial in Bhopal, clocked 12.9 seconds when he ran the same race wearing proper spikes during the trials in Bhopal. Sports minister Jitu Patwari was impressed with Gurjar’s passion and announced that the sprinter would be kept at sports academy for one month and then again appear for trials.

Cong trio puts party leadership at unease

Three Congress leaders, including two veterans, are in news for their statements. Six-time MLA KP Singh ‘Kakkaju’ has publicly stated that the old system and corruption still prevails and no positive changes have happened even after Kamal Nath coming to power eight months ago. Senior Cabinet minister Govind Singh alleged that illegal sand and stone mining is rampant even under the new regime. WCD minister Imarti Devi has questioned why the party-appointed Jyotiraditya Scindia as the head of screening committee in Maharashtra when he deserved being given charge of state unit.

MP para-swimmer makes India proud 

Satendra Singh, a talented para-swimmer from Gwalior district, was part of six-member Indian para-swimming team which successfully swam the Catalina Channel in the US on August 19, consequently becoming the first team from Asia to successfully swim the 42-km swim in Catalina Channel. This circuit is one of the most popular open-water marathons swims in the world. Three swimmers of the six-member team, including Satendra and two girls, were part of the Indian team that had successfully crossed the English Channel last year, after which the Gwalior-based swimmer was named in the Limca Book of Records.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp