BSP chief Mayawati slams Opposition leaders for scheduling visit to J&K without permission

In a series of tweets, BSP chief justified her party’s decision to back abrogation of Article 370 and suggested Congress has patience for peace and normalcy to restore in Valley.

LUCKNOW: After extending unconditional support to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati targeted the opposition leaders, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, over their Srinagar visit at a time when the valley was still reeling under curbs and authorities were trying to bring the normalcy back.

Mayawati attacked the opposition leaders accusing them of ‘playing politics’ over the Kashmir issue. The former Uttar Pradesh CM was of the opinion that their visit only gave the BJP “a chance to do politics” over the issue and the act of opposition leaders was uncalled for, especially, when they belonged to responsible political parties of national stature.

A delegation of opposition leaders, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and including the likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechuri,  CPI’s D Raja, RJD’s Manoj Jha, Sharad Yadav, Majid Memon  and others, had embarked upon a visit to Srinagar on Saturday to assess the ground situation in the valley and get a first hand information to check the veracity of Government’s claims of normalcy.

But the entire delegation was sent back from Srinagar airport by the authorities citing law, order and security reasons.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, BSP chief justified her party’s decision to back abrogation of Article 370. “As it is known that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was always in favour of uniting the nation and that is why he was never in favour of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For this special reason, BSP MP in Rajya Sabha supported the abrogation of Article 370,” she posted on twitter.

Claiming that post abrogation of Art 370, the state would take some time to become normal, the BSP chief wrote: “After 69 years of Indian Constitution and abrogation of Article 370, it will take some time for things to get normal. It will be better if we wait and have patience, this has also been acknowledged by the Court.”

The BSP chief further opined that in such a situation, the delegation of Congress leaders going to Kashmir was like giving BJP central government and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir a chance to do politics over the issue. “It would have been right if these things were thought before going there,” she posted.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government had issued a statement on Friday night asking the leaders not to visit the Valley as it would disturb the gradual restoration of peace and normal life. It said that the visit would be in violation of restrictions imposed in many areas of the Valley.

A number of BJP leaders, including J-K governor Satypal Malik, welcomed Mayawati’s stand over the issue.

