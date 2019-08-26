Home Nation

Centre mulls policy for sustainable development

The 17 SDGs include poverty and hunger eradication, quality education, gender equality, good health, clean water and sanitation and reduced inequalities. 

Published: 26th August 2019 09:00 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning to come up with a policy document on the effective implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) across the country. 

The research will be conducted by Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment within the next two years and submitted to the Niti Aayog. 

“The aim of conducting the research is to map out the implementation challenges of SDGs and give the government a vision document they can implement. The public and district officials lack information on different development goals. Our idea is to popularise the concepts among them,” said Devender Singh, associate professor, DAIC.

The centre will engage research scholars for collecting primary data on the different indicators of SDGs across states. DAIC will collaborate with the ministries of drinking water and sanitation, health, human resource development and micro, small, and medium enterprises ministry to formulate the document.

As a part of the research project, the centre will conduct short training courses for officials at the district level and will encourage the state governments to appoint nodal officers for SDGs in each district.

“The outcome will focus on coming up with long term solutions. The document can be a potential point of reference for the government,” said Singh. 

DAIC will hold a seminar to debate the different implementation challenges of SDGs on October 2.

