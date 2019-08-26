Home Nation

Combating Naxal menace a joint responsibility of centre and states: Bihar CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stressed on the need of sharing the financial burden of deployment of central forces in Naxal infested areas.

Published: 26th August 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday at a review meeting on Left-wing extremism, held at New Delhi under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah, categorically said that fight against Left-wing extremism was a joint responsibility of both the Centre and the state through proper coordination and operation.

He also stressed on the need of sharing the financial burden of deployment of central forces in Naxal infested areas. Kumar warned against the proposed discontinuance of Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) from the next financial year.

"Therefore, it is our request that this expense be jointly shared by both governments. At the same time, I would like to clarify that Bihar government has always been prompt in making payments on time to the MHA", Kumar said.

Speaking about the measures being taken for choking of flow of funds to outlawed Maoist outfits, Kumar said "we had submitted a proposal to the central government that this power of confiscation of property (currently vested only in the Enforcement Directorate) worth up to Rs five crore be extended to an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police in a state also".

He expressed displeasure on turning down of proposal by the central government. He stressed on the need of reconsidering on the proposal of the state by the central government in order to effectively check of money laundering to outlawed outfits. 

"It shall not be out of place to mention that whenever our state raises the issue of continuation of financial assistance in central sponsored schemes on the same scale as was being done earlier or demand for more resources is raised, the central government refuses to entertain them saying that as per the recommendations of 14th Finance Commission state is being given more funds and we have to remain content with that", he lamented.

"Fight against left-wing extremism is a joint responsibility of centre and state. Therefore the financial burden should also be shared by both", he reiterated again. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Naxal operations Left wing extremism Amit Shah
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp