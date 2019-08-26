Home Nation

Controversial MLA Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

The four-time MLA surrendered at Saket court in Delhi after escaping from his official residence in Patna on August 17 after an AK-47 rifle with ammunition was recovered from his residence.

Published: 26th August 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Independent MLA Anant Singh

Independent MLA Anant Singh (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Controversial Independent MLA from Mokama Anant Kumar Singh was sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced amid tight security in a court at Barh, Patna district.

The four-time MLA surrendered in the Saket court in Delhi after escaping from his official residence in Patna on August 17 after an AK-47 rifle with ammunition was recovered from his Ladama residence on August 16.

ALSO READ: Controversial MLA Anant Singh to be produced in Barh court 

SP (Rural) Patna KK Mishra told the media that a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Act -2019 and the Arms Act has been lodged against him.

He also said the police will start the interrogation soon.

The Patna police had deployed forces right from Patna to Barh on both sides of NH-30 fearing violence on the part of Singh’s supporters.

ALSO READ: Absconding Bihar MLA Anant Singh, charged under UAPA, surrenders before Delhi court 

Anant Kumar Singh had been a three-time MLA from Mokama on the JD-U ticket.

In 2015, he parted ways with JD-U to join an alliance as an independent candidate with RJD and form the government.

Singh had recently alleged that he was being targeted out of political vendetta by a senior leader in JD-U because he had fielded his wife Neelam Devi against the JD-U candidate from Munger LS elections recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anant Singh Barh Anant Singh judicial custody
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp