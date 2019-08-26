Controversial MLA Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Controversial Independent MLA from Mokama Anant Kumar Singh was sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced amid tight security in a court at Barh, Patna district.

The four-time MLA surrendered in the Saket court in Delhi after escaping from his official residence in Patna on August 17 after an AK-47 rifle with ammunition was recovered from his Ladama residence on August 16.

ALSO READ: Controversial MLA Anant Singh to be produced in Barh court

SP (Rural) Patna KK Mishra told the media that a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Act -2019 and the Arms Act has been lodged against him.

He also said the police will start the interrogation soon.

The Patna police had deployed forces right from Patna to Barh on both sides of NH-30 fearing violence on the part of Singh’s supporters.

ALSO READ: Absconding Bihar MLA Anant Singh, charged under UAPA, surrenders before Delhi court

Anant Kumar Singh had been a three-time MLA from Mokama on the JD-U ticket.

In 2015, he parted ways with JD-U to join an alliance as an independent candidate with RJD and form the government.

Singh had recently alleged that he was being targeted out of political vendetta by a senior leader in JD-U because he had fielded his wife Neelam Devi against the JD-U candidate from Munger LS elections recently.