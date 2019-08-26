Family of cop killed in Bulandshahr violence wants bailed out accused back in jail

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While some of the Bulandshahr violence accused came out on bail to a rousing welcome by their supporters on late Sunday evening, the family of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the police official has demanded the authorities to send them back to jail, here on Monday.

The cop was lynched by an unruly mob of over 400 during the violence in the western UP district last year over alleged illegal cow slaughter as a trolley full of beef was found in the field by the residents of Mawah village under Syana police station area of Bulandshahr last year. A youth was also killed in the same mob frenzy.

The family's reaction came after a video went viral showing two of the accused -- Shikhar Agarwal, who was a BJP youth wing leader, and Jeetu Fauji -- being garlanded by their supporters amidst chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Shikhar Agarwal was believed to be the general secretary of the Bajrang Dal’s youth wing.

In all six accused were released on bail on Saturday by a lower court in Bulandshahr while a named FIR was lodged against 27 persons in the lynching case and around 80 unidentified mobsters were also booked. All the named accused were arrested within a month of the incident.

Reacting to their grand welcome, slain police officer's son Shrey Pratap Singh said no mercy should be shown to such elements and it was better that they remained behind bars than be allowed to roam free.

"I urge CM Yogi Adityanath that these criminals who were in jail for six months should be behind bars in the interest of society. Those who can commit a crime once can do it again. I believe that such people out of jail are a danger not just for me but also for others," he said.

The deceased inspector's wife also questioned as to why the accused got bail. Inspector Singh, who went to restore order on that fateful day, was targeted by a mob of nearly 400 people.

Meanwhile, issuing a clarification over the rousing welcome to the culprits, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya claimed that BJP or government had nothing to do with the incident.

"If supporters and relatives of someone who has been released from the jail welcome them, the government or the BJP have nothing to do with it. The opposition need not exaggerate such things," Maurya said.

