Home Nation

Family of cop killed in Bulandshahr violence wants bailed out accused back in jail

The family's reaction came after a video went viral showing two of the accused being garlanded by their supporters amidst chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. 

Published: 26th August 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Subodh kumar

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While some of the Bulandshahr violence accused came out on bail to a rousing welcome by their supporters on late Sunday evening, the family of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the police official has demanded the authorities to send them back to jail, here on Monday.

The cop was lynched by an unruly mob of over 400 during the violence in the western UP district last year over alleged illegal cow slaughter as a trolley full of beef was found in the field by the residents of Mawah village under Syana police station area of Bulandshahr last year. A youth was also killed in the same mob frenzy.

The family's reaction came after a video went viral showing two of the accused -- Shikhar Agarwal, who was a BJP youth wing leader, and Jeetu Fauji -- being garlanded by their supporters amidst chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Shikhar Agarwal was believed to be the general secretary of the Bajrang Dal’s youth wing. 

READ | No role of BJP, UP govt in welcome accorded to Bulandshahr violence accused: KP Maurya

In all six accused were released on bail on Saturday by a lower court in Bulandshahr while a named FIR was lodged against 27 persons in the lynching case and around 80 unidentified mobsters were also booked. All the named accused were arrested within a month of the incident.

Reacting to their grand welcome, slain police officer's son Shrey Pratap Singh said no mercy should be shown to such elements and it was better that they remained behind bars than be allowed to roam free.

"I urge CM Yogi Adityanath that these criminals who were in jail for six months should be behind bars in the interest of society. Those who can commit a crime once can do it again. I believe that such people out of jail are a danger not just for me but also for others," he said.

The deceased inspector's wife also questioned as to why the accused got bail. Inspector Singh, who went to restore order on that fateful day, was targeted by a mob of nearly 400 people.

Meanwhile, issuing a clarification over the rousing welcome to the culprits, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya claimed that BJP or government had nothing to do with the incident.

"If supporters and relatives of someone who has been released from the jail welcome them, the government or the BJP have nothing to do with it. The opposition need not exaggerate such things," Maurya said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulandshahr violence Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp