Fire at Noida mall, Greater Noida factory; no one injured

The Spice Mall described the event as a minor fire incident which it said was contained within 5 to 10 minutes and with no casualties.

Published: 26th August 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Fire breaks out in Noida Sector 25A's Spice Mall. Firefighting operations underway.

Fire breaks out in Noida Sector 25A's Spice Mall. Firefighting operations underway. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NOIDA: A fire broke out at Spice World Mall in Noida on Monday, while another gutted a factory in Greater Noida, officials said.

The fire at the popular mall in Sector 25 was reported around 2.30 pm and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot which doused the flames within an hour, a senior police official said.

Several people, including visitors, staff of shops and the mall, were evacuated as smoke filled the multi-storey building but no injuries were reported, the official said.

"The fire started in an exhaust fan at the top floor of the mall. It has been extinguished. Through the air handling unit (AHU), the smoke went to other floors so it seemed as if the fire was there on other floors also but it was there only in the exhaust fan," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"The situation is normal now," he said.

The Spice Mall described the event as "a minor fire incident" which it said was contained "within 5 to 10 minutes and with no casualties".

"Since the fire-fighting system installed in the mall is adequate and meets all standard safety requirements it was able to extinguish the fire immediately," it said in a statement, adding, "in the interest of customer safety the mall was temporarily evacuated to prevent any discomfort to patrons mall staff continued to remain within the promises to oversee and review arrangements."

There was no loss of property and the mall said it will renew operations shortly.

Another fire took place around midnight at a factory in Greater Noida, according to the police.

The blaze broke out in a mentha oil-manufacturing company in the Site-5 police station area and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site where scores of oil drums had caught fire, a police official said.

"No one was injured in the incident and the fire was brought under control in a couple of hours," the official said.

