Jammu and Kashmir state flag removed from Secretariat, only tricolour to be hoisted from now

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Twenty-one days after Article 370 was abrogated by the Centre, the flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from the Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

Under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was permitted to have its flag that had three white stripes on a red base and a white plough.

The flag, which was hoisted along with the tricolour every day atop the Civil Secretariat, was supposed to be removed on October 31 when the law bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — comes into effect.

However, on Sunday morning, only the tricolour was hoisted on the secretariat building, the officials said. They said the flag will be removed from other government buildings as well.

The state flag was approved by June 7, 1952, by the J&K Constituent Assembly.

Meanwhile, authorities relaxed restrictions in most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Sunday even as spontaneous shutdowns were reported in the region.

Paramilitary personnel armed with anti-riot gears and automatic weapons were seen manning the roads.

Private vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers were plying on the roads, especially in Civil Lines area of Srinagar. However, public transport stayed off the roads. The weekly market in Srinagar did not open. Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps too remained closed.

‘No drugs shortage’

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik denied any shortage of medicines and essential commodities. Communication curbs helped save many lives, he said. Administration said 1,165 out of 1,666 chemist shops in Srinagar remained open. on Sunday.