Kashmir clampdown: Normal life remains affected in Valley as markets, schools remain closed

Restrictions were lifted in most areas of the valley, but the deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order, officials said.

Published: 26th August 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in Srinagar Sunday August 18 2019. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 22nd consecutive day on Monday as markets and schools were shut, but the movement of private vehicles in the city improved, officials said.

Restrictions were lifted in most areas of the valley, but the deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order, they said.

The communication blockade in Kashmir was eased to some extent as landline telephone services were restored in most places across the valley in view of the improving situation, the officials added.

However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

The mobile services and internet, including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line internet, remained suspended since 5 August when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mayawati slams Opposition leaders for scheduling visit to J&K without permission

Meanwhile, the officials said the situation remained peaceful on Sunday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the valley.

Markets across Kashmir remained shut for the 22nd consecutive day as shops and other business establishments were closed, while the public transport also was off the roads, the officials said.

They said the movement of private cars in the city and elsewhere in the valley increased.

Private educational institutions continued to remain closed while government schools witnessed minimal attendance of the students, they added.

