Home Nation

Poor runaway couples more likely to be killed for honour: Study

Educated and economically-independent runaway couples who opt for inter-caste marriages in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab have escaped lynching by family members in the name.

Published: 26th August 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Educated and economically-independent runaway couples who opt for inter-caste marriages in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab have escaped lynching by family members in the name of family honour but poorly paid and unemployed runaway couples end up dead — more often than not, according to a recent research finding.

Puneet Kaur Grewal, State Project Coordinator at State Resource Centre for Women in Women and Child Development Department of Haryana, has in her research paper:‘Understanding Misogyny and Familial Conflict: A Study of Runaway and Honour Killing cases in Haryana,’ found most of the perpetrators of honour killing were big landlords, ‘out to preserve their family status.’

“Haryana is a state with strong familial bonds where incidents of children running away from home and being killed by family members has increased dramatically,” says Grewal.

In the paper, which was recently presented at an International Conference —“Making Connections, Meeting Challenges,” at the University of Massachusetts in USA, Grewal points to the common notion in traditional families that in runaway cases, the women are to be blamed, since the prevailing view is, that the onus of maintaining family honour is entirely on them.

The study interestingly states, “Educated and well-off runaway couples escaped honour killings as compared to socially weaker couples who earned meager amounts, were unemployed, or were poor.

"Also scheduled caste boys were not at all tolerated in relationship with Jat girls. It was always the girl’s family members who killed the couple if one of them  belonged to a lower caste.”

Grewal says, “No doubt there is some change in these states where women today are able to speak, come out and assert themselves. But honour killings occur even today due to prevailing misogynist culture.”“The government does provide protection homes to runaway couples but it has only helped strengthen the Khaps,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honour killing Lynching Inter caste marriages
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp