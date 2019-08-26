Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said the Opposition is using a 'marak shakti' (killing power) to harm BJP leaders and that the 'evil power' was behind the recent deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders at state BJP HQ in Bhopal on Monday to mourn the recent demise of ex-MP chief minister Babulal Gaur and ex-union finance minister Arun Jaitley, the Bhopal MP said “while I was contesting the Lok Sabha polls, I met a Maharaj ji (seer) who strictly advised me to strengthen my sadhana (spiritual prayers) as the opposition was using Marak Shakti (mysterious killer powers) to target and damage the BJP and its senior leaders.”

“The seer told that the use of mysterious killer power will definitely affect the BJP and its decision making leaders, it might cause damage to such leaders…the BJP and its leaders are on the target of killer powers of Opposition. Since I met him in a crowd and went busy in polls thereafter, I forgot what he said.”

“However, the painful and untimely demise of our senior leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, Babulal Gaur and Arun Jaitley with a span of just few days has made me recall the seer’s words and seriously think it could be true. You are free to believe or disbelieve it,” Thakur said.

Thakur made the statements at the condolence meeting where senior BJP leaders, including party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Leader of Opposition in MP Vidhan Sabha Gopal Bhargava were present.

Staying clear of Thakur’s statements, the Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said, “Everyone has his or her own viewpoint. I can talk about myself and not anyone else.”

Importantly, a few months back Bhargava too had said that an astrologer at the Prayag Kumbh had told him that the horoscope of Kamal Nath government didn’t portend long life for the Congress regime in MP.

Earlier, on April 18, while addressing a meeting of BJP workers during the Lok Sabha polls in Bhopal, the 2008 Malegaon serial blast accused Thakur had alleged that it was her shraap (curse) that caused the demise of then Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was killed while taking on the terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Just a few days later Thakur had courted more controversy by saying that she was proud to be among those who demolished the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992. Also, she had dubbed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot, which had drawn flak from Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.