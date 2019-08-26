Home Nation

Rain, tears at Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s last rites  

The last rites of the former finance minister were performed by his son Rohan amid chanting of Vedic mantras. A gun salute was given before the last rites.

Published: 26th August 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays his last respects to the mortal remains of BJP leader Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays his last respects to the mortal remains of BJP leader Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  People from across the social and political spectrum gathered to pay their last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s on his last journey to Nigambodh Ghat where he was cremated with full state honours, Sunday. 

He is survived by his wife and two children.

His last rites were performed by his son Rohan Jaitley. The 66-year-old leader’s body was carried in a flower-laden gun carriage from BJP Headquarters off Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to Nigambodh Ghat-people enroute showering flowers and chanting “Jaitley ji amar rahein” (long live Jaitley). 

Earlier, his body was taken to his residence in Greater Kailash on Saturday where a host of politicians offered their condolences, among them Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, senior BJP leaders including party president and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP veteran L.K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party’s working president J P Nadda and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur among others.

ALSO READ: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu condoles Jaitley's demise, terms it personal loss

Besides a host of members of the judiciary, Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kapil Sibal, chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Devendra Fadnavis, Vijay Rupani, B S Yediyurappa, Trivendra Singh Rawat and ML Khattar also paid their tributes.

Saba Ahmed, who comes from a lawyer’s family, hailed Jaitley’s persona that welcomed ‘discussion’. “He will be greatly missed by all of us,” Ahmed said.

“He taught us politics. He got me in politics. Forget BJP, if anybody from Delhi approached him for help, he never said no. He was not only a good orator but also a good mediator and had no enemies in any party,” recalled former Delhi mayor, Rajni Abbi. 

Jaitley’s death is another jolt to the BJP after the demise of Sushma Swaraj on August 6 and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar in March this year.

State mourning

Several states, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have declared state mourning.

There will be no official entertainment in government offices during the mourning period in Punjab, said a statement issued by the state government here on Sunday.

Paying tributes to Jaitley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley’s voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley Death Arun Jaitley last rites
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp