Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Gangapur after communal clash

This is the second incident of communal violence in Rajasthan in a month, a few days ago, communal violence erupted in Jaipur and internet services had to be shut down in around 15 police stations.

Published: 26th August 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:38 AM

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

By IANS

JAIPUR: Section 144 has been imposed and internet services suspended in Sawai Madhopur district's Gangapur City in Rajasthan following a communal clash during a VHP rally, police said. The rally was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on its foundation day on Sunday.

According to Sawai Madhopur - Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Chaudhary: "The VHP workers were raising slogans at a procession when slogans started coming from the Jama Masjid side as well.

ALSO READ: Section 144 imposed after man beaten to death on Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

"Soon, the minority community started pelting stones on the rally leading to a stampede-like situation. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob, which vandalised six vehicles."

Later, the VHP members staged a sit-in at Favvara Chowk demanding arrest of all accused.

"Additional police force has been deployed in the city as well as in Karauli and Bharatpur and 25 people have been arrested," he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Laxman Gaur said the situation is under control.

This is the second incident of communal violence in Rajasthan in a month. A few days ago, communal violence erupted in Jaipur and internet services had to be shut down in around 15 police stations in the walled city.

 

