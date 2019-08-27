2,000-page charge sheet and six years later, court acquits two engineers held for Rs 22,000 bribe

By PTI

NASHIK: Two engineers of the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) were acquitted in a 2013 bribery case by a court in Nashik on Monday due to lack of evidence.

Executive Engineer Satish Chikhalikar and Branch Engineer Jagdish Wagh of the state PWD were held on April 30, 2013 by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, which claimed that the duo had accepted a bribe of Rs 22,000 from a man to pass his bills worth Rs 3.69 lakh, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar said.

The ACB had filed a 2,000-page charge sheet against Chikhalikar and Wagh, he said.

District and Sessions Judge N G Gimekar acquitted the duo due to lack of evidence, Misar said.