Bihar sees birth of third front named 'Bihar Nav Nirman Morcha'

Published: 27th August 2019 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh

Narendra Singh (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A dozen leaders including two former ministers in the state government formed the third front naming "Bihar Nav Nirman Morcha", on Tuesday here to take on the present state government and other in opposition.

Former agriculture minister, who was once considered to be one of the closest political aides of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Narendra Singh along with Renu Kushwaha and former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar, formed the Bihar's third front ahead of assembly election in 2020.

Speaking to the media, Narendra Singh lambasted Nitish Kumar led state government of NDA for its utter failure in containing crimes. "Crimes have become out of control these days with everyday murders, loots and rape like heinous incidents.

The state government has utterly failed on all fronts including on crimes", Singh said, adding that the third front will take on all those political parties, included JD-U, BJP, RID, Congress and others, which have been plundering the state so far in the name of utilitarian politics.

Renu Kushwaha, who was also once in the JD-U and served as a minister, also accused the state government of neglecting the lives of poor people, who are falling prey to criminals.

Arun Kumar, former Jehanabad MP and a leader of RLSP, attacked the NDA and other parties in opposition for promoting individual-centric politics at the cost of state developments.

Narendra Singh quit the JD-U when he was denied the party ticket for the 2019LS elections. Almost all founding leaders of this third front named as Bihar Nav Nirman Morcha, have earlier been in different parties and recently revolted away.

Sources said Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav of Jan Adhikar Party and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, founder of Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) may also join the third front.

