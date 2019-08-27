Home Nation

BJP plans public outreach campaign across nation on Article 370 abrogation

 The BJP will launch a mega public awareness campaign across the country to explain the government’s decision to revoke Article 370.

Published: 27th August 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP working president J.P. Nadda

BJP working president J.P. Nadda (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP will launch a mega public awareness campaign across the country to explain the government’s decision to revoke Article 370. The campaign, which will be called ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, will be organised in two phases between September 1 and September 30.

Speaking about the campaign, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that generation after generation of party leaders have been of the view that Article 370 is against the country’s unity.

The Centre’s decision to revoke the same was ‘historic’, he said, adding that more than 85 schemes and projects will be implemented in the Valley now.

The BJP has formed a committee chaired by its working president JP Nadda to carry out the campaign.

The panel also comprises Union ministers Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pralhad Joshi and Jitendra Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MPs Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Tejaswi Surya, apart from several other senior leaders.

Shekhawat said the BJP leaders will go to 35 major cities and 370 tier- and tier-2 cities to educate the people about the government’s decision.

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, may address some of these meetings.

