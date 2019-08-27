Home Nation

Centre, 10 states resolve to combat Maoist menace jointly

Addressing the meeting, Nitish said the fight against LWE was a joint  responsibility of the Centre as well as the states.

Published: 27th August 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nitish Kumar, Bhupesh Baghel, Raghubar Das, Kamal Nath and Yogi Adityanath at a meeting on combating Left Wing Extremism in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre and the states on Monday resolved to jointly fight the Left-Wing Extremism with better surrender policies, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the Maoists are against the idea of democracy and will be uprooted, officials said.

The meeting was attended by civil and top police officials of 10 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states, including Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and YS Jaganmohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh). 

“Had a very fruitful meeting with the CMs of the LWE affected states. Discussed several issues related to the security & development of these states. Left-Wing Extremism is against the idea of democracy and under the leadership of PM @narendramodi we are committed to uproot it,” Shah tweeted after the meeting.

MHA officials said Shah asked the states to focus on the need to check flow of funds to Maoist organisations, adding that states were also called upon to rationalise their surrender policy to mainstream the surrendered individuals. The 10 Maoists-hit states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, AP, MP and UP. 

ALSO READ | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's wishlist to fight Naxals

Addressing the meeting, Nitish said the fight against LWE was a joint responsibility of the Centre as well as the states.

He flagged the need for a change in the existing policy which put the entire financial burden of deployment of central forces in the Naxalism-affected areas on the state governments concerned.

Baghel demanded more funds from the Centre to combat Naxalism and said his government will eliminate the menace through development policies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Nitish Kumar Yogi Adityanath Kamal Nath Raghubar Das Bhupesh Baghel Amit Shah Naxalism
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp