Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A nine-seater chartered plane with six persons including two pilots and rest engineers onboard crashed in Aligarh in western UP on Tuesday morning.

All the six persons are said to be safe. As per the sources, the plane --VT-AVV -- caught fire while landing on standby runway as it got entangled in electricity wire.

As per the district administration sources, the plane was up in flames while trying to land at Dhanipur airstrip of the district. Aligarh DM Chandra Bhushan Singh has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and a show-cause notice would also be served on Air Charter Services (ACS).

While fire brigade was called in to douse the flames, plane captain Kishore, co-pilot Deepak, and engineers Ram Prakash Gupta, Prabhat Trivedi, Anand Kumar and Kartik were rescued by the district authorities. All the six were admitted to a private hospital for medical assistance.

As per the sources, the plane got entangled in high tension electric wires and fell on the ground before catching fire. The aircraft was coming from Delhi to Aligarh to repair the trainer plane owned by a private aviation company.