Home Nation

CRPF ADG meets Governor, briefs him about security situation in J&K

Zulfiqar Hasan also briefed Governor Satya Pal Malik about the role being played by the paramilitary force for internal security management, he said.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: CRPF ADG Zulfiqar Hasan on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik here and briefed him about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

The additional director general of the CRPF also briefed him about the role being played by the paramilitary force for internal security management, he said.

Lauding the role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in Jammu and Kashmir, the governor advised heightened surveillance on all fronts, the spokesman said.

ALSO READ | Rahul playing politics over my invitation to visit Valley: J&K Governor

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights, Vasundhra Pathak Masoodi, also met Malik at the Raj Bhavan.

Masoodi briefed him about the functioning of the commission and its endeavour towards providing justice to women and children for violation of their rights, the spokesman said.

He said the governor emphasised on enhanced focus in the field of protection of women and children's rights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan Satya Pal Malik Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp