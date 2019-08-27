Home Nation

Dogra Sadar Sabha chief detained ahead of press conference in Jammu

On August 16, police had briefly detained state Congress chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma from party headquarters here to prevent him addressing the media.

Published: 27th August 2019

By PTI

JAMMU: Dogra Sadar Sabha president and former minister Gulchain Singh Charak was on Tuesday detained ahead of his scheduled press conference here.

Charak had reached his party headquarters at Dogra Hall in the city to address a press conference and was picked up by police without citing any reason, his son Gambhir Dev Singh Charak said.

Gambhir, who is also in charge youth wing of the party, said the press conference was convened by the Dogra Sadar Sabha to put forth some suggestions for safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu region with regard to the re-organization of the state.

"There is no justification for the action as our organisation has wholeheartedly welcomed  the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The action tentamounts to the murder of democracy," he said.

Several top leaders including state Congress president G A Mir, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan founder Choudhary Lal Singh and National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana are under house arrest in Jammu since the Centre announced abrogation of special status under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

