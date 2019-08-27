Illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Greater Noida, truck driver flees

By PTI

NOIDA: Around 250 cartons of illicit liquor, estimated to be worth about Rs 50 lakh, has been seized by police in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The liquor, which was marked for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, was being transported in a canter truck which was intercepted near the NTPC-cut in Badalpur area late on Monday night, they said.

"The Delhi-registered truck was intercepted for checking by a police team on patrol duty. About 250 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from it and the driver was unable to explain the situation," a police official said.

"While the checking was underway, the driver fled the spot," the official added.

The driver has been identified as Dharamveer, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, and hunt is on to nab him, the police said, adding that a case has been registered under the Excise Act.