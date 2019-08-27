Home Nation

Jailed husband gives triple talaq to wife in UP as she fails to get him new kurta-pyjama

The woman said that her husband is lodged in jail since 2014 in connection with a murder case.

Published: 27th August 2019

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By ANI

AMROHA (Uttar Pradesh): A woman from Amroha district claimed she was given triple talaq by her jailed husband because she failed to provide him with a new dress on the day of Bakrid.

"My husband, who is currently in jail, had asked me to get him a set of kurta-pyjama on the occasion of Bakrid. I failed to get the dress stitched as I could not arrange the money, which led to a quarrel between the two of us when I went to meet him and he gave me triple talaq. I then sent two of my family members to make him see reason but he gave me triple talaq in front of them too," Murshida, the victim, said here on Monday.

The woman added that her husband is lodged in jail since 2014 in connection with a murder case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said Murshida's complaint has been registered and action is being taken against the accused.

"A woman lodged a complaint in the Gajrola police station here that she was given triple talaq by her husband, who is lodged in jail, during the meeting time with family members. The man again gave her triple talaq in front of her family members who had gone there to get the matter resolved," Tada told ANI.

"A case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act has been registered and the strict action is being taken. This is probably the eighth case from the district after the triple talaq law came into force," he added.

The woman is also planning to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the issue and seek justice.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant talaq and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. 

