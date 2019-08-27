Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India head brought to Kolkata, sent to 14 days custody

By IANS

KOLKATA: A day after his arrest from Bihar's Gaya district, top Indian functionary of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) Ejaz Ahmad was brought to Kolkata by the city police on Tuesday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Monday arrested Ahmad from Pathantoli village in Gaya's Buniyadpur. He is also known to be the terror outfit's main recruiter in the country.

"Ahmad was brought to Kolkata on a transit remand from a Gaya court," an STF officer said.

On Tuesday, he was produced before a Kolkata court, which sent him to 14 days police custody till September 10.

Ahmad, a native of West Bengal's Birbhum district, reportedly joined JMB back in 2008 and had been in constant contact with Salauddin Salahein, another JMB operative, and Kausar, one of the key accused in the 2014 Khagragarh blast in Bengal's Burdwan district.

Kausar, alias Boma Mizan, was arrested earlier this month from Bengaluru by the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

According to the STF, Ahmad has been booked under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 130 (any person who knowingly aids or assists a state prisoner or prisoner of war to escape from lawful custody or harbours such a prisoner) and various sections of the Explosive Substances Act.