Law student goes missing, accuses BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment

By ANI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Parents of the law student, who has gone missing, alleged that former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand is responsible for their daughter's disappearance.

A video of the missing girl had gone viral on August 24 in which SS Law College student had alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' has destroyed many women's life and he has done the same to her. She further alleged that the person had also warned her that he would kill her and her parents.

In the video, the girl appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her help.

Speaking to ANI, the parents of the girl alleged that ever since the video had gone viral, their daughter has gone missing.

The missing girl's father said: "We have informed the police that our daughter has gone missing. Chinmayanand is responsible for this. Police have not registered a complaint against him as he is an influential person."

"If anything happens to our daughter, then the police and the state administration will be responsible for it," he said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Chinmayanand has alleged that on August 22, the BJP leader got a message on his mobile phone from an unknown number demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening that if the money is not given, then they will release an explicit video of the leader.

The lawyer said that he has also given a complaint to the police in this regard.