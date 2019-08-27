Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Iconic Hazratganj Chauraha is now ‘Atal Chowk’

The Lucknow University will set up a research chair at the public administration department in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Published: 27th August 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LU to have research chair in Vajpayee’s name 

The Lucknow University will set up a research chair at the public administration department in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The chair is being set up on the directions of the state government and a budget of `20 million has also been allocated. It will facilitate research, discussions and seminars on the good administration of former Vajpayee. The budget corpus will be used to bear the expenses of the chair. Vajpayee shared a special bond with Lucknow from where he was also elected as the MP for five times in a row. Keeping this in mind, the state government announced several plans to honour his legacy. 

Iconic Hazratganj Chauraha is now ‘Atal Chowk’

As a tribute to their beloved former MP Atal Bihari Vajpayee, people in Lucknow united to rename the iconic Hazratganj Chauraha as ‘Atal Chowk’ on his first death anniversary on August 16. Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatiya claimed that the search for something grand enough to fit the stature of the former prime minister ended at the most prominent and biggest intersection of Lucknow — Hazratganj Chaurha. 

Even more, a draft for developing a memorial on Vajpayee as a tribute to the former prime minister — Atal Smriti Upvan — is also ready. In the memorial, along with Vajpayee’s statue his 51 poems, speeches and other memorabilia will also be inscribed on pillars. The Hazratganj Chauraha is located in the heart of the city near its major shopping area Hazratganj.

Cubicles to breastfeed infants at bus stations 

In a big succour to lactating mothers, the UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will set up feeding cubicles at all bus stations of the state in a phased manner. The projects have got a go-ahead from higher authorities to make the bus terminals mother-child friendly. The move is in line of changes being implemented by the UPSRTC after criticism over safety concerns for passengers. The authorities have allocated `2.5 crore for this special project in the “honour and dignity” of all lactating mothers and newborn children travelling on their buses. These modern cubicles will have two baby feeding cabins and a utility cabin.

9 UP cyclists take Paris endurance test 

Nine cyclists from Lucknow and Prayagraj figured among 335 Indian endurance cyclists, who participated in the Randonnée Paris-Brest-Paris-2019, an International endurance cycling event. Around 7,000 cyclists from all over the world rode on a 1,230 km route in cold, windy, tough terrain that poses health and mechanical challenges. The event, considered to be one of the toughest endurance cycling events in the world, had been in vogue since 1891. Held every four years, Indians began participating in it in 2011 and this is the first time cyclists from Lucknow were participating in it. 

