Home Nation

Marathwada drought will be history after water grid: Devendra Fadnavis

He said the grid project and transfer of water from Konkan to the drought-hit region will help address problems of scarcity there.

Published: 27th August 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEED: A water grid project and lifting water from Konkan to the Godavari basin will make droughts in Marathwada "history", Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Tuesday.

Fadnavis also made light of the outreach campaigns of the opposition NCP and Congress ahead of the Assembly polls, claiming they were receiving poor response in comparison to his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra'.

"The drought situation in Marathwada is grim," he told reporters here. He added the government had created structures to store water in Marathwada under the 'Jalayukt Shivar' plan, but scanty rainfall in the region led to inadequate storage of water.

He said the grid project and transfer of water from Konkan to the drought-hit region will help address problems of scarcity there.

READ| Devendra Fadnavis says NDA will remain in power for another 25 years

"Under the Marathwada Water Grid, dams will be interlinked and water will be taken to villages. It will cost Rs 20,000 crore," the chief minister said.

He further said around 167 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water from Konkan region will be lifted and transferred in the Godavari basin to address needs of Marathwada and parts of Konkan region.

"These two schemes will make Marathwada's drought history," Fadnavis said.

On NCP MP Supriya Sule's 'Sanvad' campaign, Fadnavis said, "They (the NCP) should have had launched Sanvad campaign when they were in power (from 1999 to 2014). But they did not and that's why their condition is what it is".

He ridiculed the Congress' 'Mahapardafash' rallies planned to "expose" the chief minister.

"The Congress itself is getting exposed daily and it need not expose others. But good they (the Congress and NCP) have started their yatras, at least they are going among the people under this pretext," Fadnavis quipped.

The chief minister further said his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' has covered a distance of 1641 kilometres, fanning 60 Assembly segments till now.

He added that he intended to cover 150 Assembly seats in 32 districts of the state. Fadnavis launched his pre-election mass contact yatra on August 1 and it has covered Vidarbha and North Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Marathwada drought Drought Drought Water Grid
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp