Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at Centre over rail-factory corporatisation

The Congress leader underlined that big institutions like the railways and public sector units were set up for strengthening and uniting the nation for development and employment.

Published: 27th August 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAE BARELI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre for its proposed corporatisation of the rail coach factory in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district, claiming that it would eventually lead to the unit's privatisation.

"The central government wants to mercilessly corporatise the rail coach factory," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the Modern Coach Factory employees who are on an agitation against the Union government's recent corporatisation plan.

"What does it mean? It means that after corporatisation, the next step will be giving it to the government's industrialist friends, leading to its privatisation," she told the employees, some of whom were donning black T-shirts with the slogan: 'Revoke corporatisation of MCF'.

Workers in the factory have been staging a protest ever since the Ministry of Railways has envisaged corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi had raised the issue of corporatisation in the Lok Sabha on July 1, accusing the government of selling the country's assets to private players at a throwaway price.

"The reality is that the BJP wants to bring a new 'company raj', through which factories, PSUs, resources and money of the country are handed over to some selected industrialists," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"This is the only basis and thinking behind corporatisation."

"You have fears that it will be corporatised on August 31 (Saturday), after which it will be privatised and you will lose your jobs," the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

She pointed out that there were many industries in the country where the situation was the same, adding that the government was starting corporatisation and "privatisation" from the unit in Rae Bareli.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi extended full support to the workers, saying the factory was a symbol of the sacrifice of farmers, struggles of the people and her mother Sonia Gandhi's commitment towards them.

"We stand with the movement of employees and workers. Congress will fight this battle from Parliament to the roads," she tweeted.

"This (the factory) has provided jobs to thousands of families. The BJP government, through its corporatisation, is taking the first step towards handing it over to private companies." Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the government over the "weak" state of the economy in the country, saying she had seen advertisements of job losses due to the situation.

"You must be aware of the economic condition. Must have read it in newspapers, though our media friends do not say much," she said.

"But I have seen advertisements of mill associations, tea garden associations that we are drowning and save us. Advertisements are being given that the economy is so weak, jobs are going out of hand."

"And it has dawned on the central government that where the factory production is double, corporatise it and privatise it," she said.

"You can think what their intention is." The Congress leader underlined that big institutions like the railways and public sector units (PSUs) were set up for strengthening and uniting the nation for development and employment.

"If one by one they are damaged, you can think what the future will be," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also recalled the association of her mother with the people of Rae Bareli and her role in setting up the factory.

"When this factory was announced in 2007 and the then state government had refused land for it, she (Sonia Gandhi) struggled with the people here for setting up this factory," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"She struggled for employment to the people of Rae Bareli and for strengthening the economy here." The Congress leader said Sonia Gandhi used to come to Rae Bareli to see the progress of the factory work.

"I know how happy she was when this factory was set up, not for herself or her political interest, but for you all that it will create employment not just in the factory, but also in the surrounding areas," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Over 2,000 people work in the factory besides others in the surrounding areas, she said, claiming that the factory was running in profit now and its production was double than its capacity.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi visited the residence of Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, whose father Akhilesh Singh had passed away on August 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Rail coach factory corporatisation
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp