Home Nation

Rahul playing politics over my invitation to visit Valley: J&K Governor 

Satya Pal Malik said that the Congress leader arrived in Srinagar along with a host of opposition leaders and said he would meet all detained leaders and interact with mediapersons.

Published: 27th August 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over his invitation to visit the Valley, saying he just wanted to refrain him from making "baseless statements".

"I want to make it clear that when I had invited Rahul Gandhi to Jammu and Kashmir, my intention was that he will refrain from making baseless statements about Kashmir by having the first-hand appraisal of the situation," the governor said in a statement here.

He added that the Congress leader had turned it into "non-ending issue".

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the issue, Malik said he arrived here along with a host of opposition leaders and said he would meet all detained leaders and interact with mediapersons.

"When Rahul Gandhi played such kind of politics with my invitation, I withdrew my invitation. And it was now a prerogative of the administration to decide whether Rahul Gandhi should visit Kashmir or not," he said.

Malik said the administration had made it clear beforehand that at a time when they were making efforts to maintain peace in the Valley, no politician should come to "make a breach", rather "help in maintaining peace".

He said Rahul Gandhi should understand that the visit would have created problems for people.

"Rahul Gandhi tried to create obstacles in the peace process. When he was not allowed to do so, Rahul on his return to New Delhi made false statements about the situation in Kashmir," Malik said.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that such statements made by him are being used by Pakistan against India. He should understand that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fragile and it is the issue of national interest. His statements harm the national interest," he added.

Malik said he wanted to urge Gandhi that he should keep national interest on top, rather than using the sensitive issue for his "cheap politics".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Rahul Gandhi Congress Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp