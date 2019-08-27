Rajasthan man booked for divorcing wife through 'triple talaq' after 30 years of marriage

By PTI

KOTA: A man has been booked in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing the word 'talaq' thrice, a practice which has been criminalised, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered against Sager Khan on Monday at Sunel police station after his wife filed a complaint alleging that her husband divorced her through 'triple talaq', Station House Officer Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said.

The woman said she got married to Khan about 30 years ago and alleged that after a few years of their wedding, her husband entered into relationships with few other women and even raised families with them, following which she started living separately at Raipur village, the officer said.

The woman also alleged that her husband often demanded dowry, and when she visited him a few days back at his house in Unhale village, Khan pushed her out pronouncing the word 'talaq' thrice, Shekhawat said.

Police have filed the case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and are investigating the incident.

The law, which came into being a few weeks back, makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.