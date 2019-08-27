Home Nation

RBI move to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Centre has shocked economists: VCK general secy Ravikumar

"Rajan's successor Urjit Patel had also refused to bend to the Modi Government's demands and resigned in merely two years time," Ravikumar said in a statement.

Published: 27th August 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

D Ravikumar, VCK general secretary

General secretary of VCK D Ravikumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Slamming the Reserve Bank's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore from the bank's reserves to the Centre, Ravikumar, general secretary of the VCK has said that the move has 'shocked' economists. 

When Raghuram Rajan was Governor of the RBI, the Centre had sought the transfer of 3.6 lakh crores, a third of the RBI's reserves- a demand that was turned down by Rajan stating that the RBI's 'AAA' rating would go down if the transfer was made and would be detrimental to the economy, Ravikumar said in a statement on Tuesday. 

"Rajan's successor Urjit Patel had also refused to bend to the Modi Government's demands and resigned in merely two years time," the statement said. 

Realising that having economists at the helm of the RBI would prevent the BJP from 'plundering' the bank reserves, the BJP has now appointed someone who has no background in economics and is associated with the BJP-RSS, as it's Governor, the statement said. 

After deciding to sell off public sector undertakings stakes, the BJP has now decided to plunder the RBI, it stated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Economic Crisis RBI VCK Ravikumar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp