Saffron bedsheets in Rae Bareli hospital ahead of CM Yogi Adityanath's visit

According to sources, this was the first time that saffron striped bedsheets were used in the hospital.

Published: 27th August 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:43 AM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RAE BARELI: Bedsheets with saffron stripes were laid out in wards of the district hospital in Rae Bareli on Tuesday, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit there.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr NK Srivastava said there was nothing unusual about the bedsheets. "The bedsheets are colour coded to ensure they are changed every day," he said.

Sources, however, said this was the first time that saffron striped bedsheets were used in the hospital. The Chief Minister is likely to pay a surprise visit to the hospital though it is not a part of his itinerary.

He is visiting Rae Bareli to pay homage to Rana Beni Madho Singh's statue. He will also offer tributes at the Shaheed Chowk and then attend another function before returning to Lucknow.

Incidentally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also reaching Rae Bareli, later in the day, to pay her condolences to the family of former MLA Akhilesh Singh, whose daughter Aditi Singh is now a Congress legislator. Akhilesh Singh passed away on August 20 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

 

